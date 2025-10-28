Bat, Calypso anti-UAV systems demonstrated in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Bat automated drone suppression system and the Calypso naval unmanned detection system, both developed with the expertise of the Air Defense Forces, were showcased at the Interpolitex-2025 international security and government equipment exhibition, according to a TASS correspondent.

"The Bat system detects UAVs by scanning their radio frequency video transmission channels. Upon detection, it emits an audible alert, and electronic jamming is activated in either manual or automatic mode," explained Videofon MV, the system’s developer.

Additionally, the Calypso maritime surveillance and detection system, capable of operating continuously - day and night, in all weather conditions - was also on display at the event.

"The system is equipped with both daytime and thermal cameras, as well as a built-in laser rangefinder that can automatically measure distances to objects up to 4 km away," a company representative stated.

The 29th International Exhibition of National Security Equipment, Interpolitex, is currently taking place at Pavilion No. 57 at the VDNKh exhibition center in Moscow from October 28 to 30.