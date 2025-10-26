Putin hears military reports on situation in Kupyansk, Krasnoarmeisk areas — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed that up to 5,000 Ukrainian military personnel were surrounded in the Kupyansk are and over 5,500 in the Krasnoarmeisk area, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

On October 26, Putin visited one of the Russian command posts of the joint group of forces and held a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and commanders of the battlegroups involved in the special military operation.

"A separate report was delivered regarding the situation in the Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeisk areas. It has been reported that up to 5,000 Ukrainian troops are surrounded in the Kupyansk area and more than 5,500 military personnel in the Krasnoarmeisk area," he said.