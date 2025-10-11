LUGANSK, October 11. /TASS/. Russian units have this week attacked Stavki of the Donetsk People's Republic on a wide section of the front about 20 km wide - from Derilovo to Kirovsk (the Ukrainian name is Zarechnoye), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"With regard to the Krasnolimansk direction and the Stavki itself: our military personnel have this week operated on a very wide sector of the front - about 20 km, advancing on the settlement. This is a section from the village of Derilovo to Kirovsk," he said.

On October 9, Marochko told TASS that Russian units had wedged almost one km into the defense of the Ukrainian army at Stavki since the beginning of the week.