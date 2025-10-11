MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/ The losses of the Ukrainian army in the area of responsibility of the East group of forces during the day amounted to over 355 military personnel, three Starlink satellite communication stations and eight unmanned aircraft control points, said head of the group's press center Alexey Yakovlev.

"During the day, the enemy lost over 355 military personnel, an armored personnel carrier, two Humvee armored fighting vehicles, two Caesar and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, 21 vehicles, three Starlink satellite communication stations and eight unmanned aircraft control points," Yakovlev said.

According to him, the units of the East group of forces continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses. The formations of two mechanized brigades, a territorial defense brigade and the National Guard brigade of Ukraine were defeated in the areas of Alekseyevka, Sosnovka, Verbovoye, Otradnoye, Poltavka and Vishnevoye.