MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian army in the area of responsibility of the South group of Russian troops amounted to more than 150 soldiers and five armored fighting vehicles during the day, Yevgeny Tretyakov, a senior officer at the group's press center, said.

"The enemy lost more than 150 soldiers, both wounded and killed. Five armored combat vehicles were destroyed, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 15 vehicles, two artillery pieces, a counterbattery warfare station, five ammunition and materiel depots," Tretyakov said.

He also noted that the group's units improved their position along the front line during the day, defeating the units of three mechanized, airmobile, mountain assault brigades and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Reznikovka, Platonovka, Krivaya Luka, Nikiforovka, Stepanovka, Dronovka, Seversk and Konstantinovka.