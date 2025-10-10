Russia’s Baltic Fleet forces practice missile strikes on targets in Gulf of Finland drills

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Crews of Bastion coastal defense missile systems from the Baltic Fleet’s Leningrad naval base practiced deployment and missile strikes from the coast of the Gulf of Finland during drills, its press office reported on Friday.

"Following a training alarm signal, the crews of Bastion coastal defense missile systems from the Leningrad naval base promptly departed from the permanent base and conducted a march to the deployment area and assumed positions on the coast of the Gulf of Finland. The missile crews employed radio-technical equipment to search for targets at sea and conducted electronic launches of Oniks anti-ship missiles at notional targets in the Gulf of Finland simulating an enemy naval group," the press office said in a statement.

The Bastion crews also conducted solo and salvo electronic missile launches at the simulated enemy’s remote command posts and airfields, it said.