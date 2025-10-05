MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Fighters from Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated Kuzminovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily report.

"As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Battlegroup South liberated the locality of Kuzminovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the report reads.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s armed forces sustained roughly 1,300 casualties from actions of Russian battlegroups in the zone of the special military operation over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry continued.

Namely, the enemy lost roughly 190 troops in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup North, roughly 225 troops were taken out by the Battlegroup West, while the Battlegroup South eliminated roughly 130 Ukrainian servicemen, the Battlegroup Center took out more than 430 fighters, the Battlegroup East destroyed more than 270 troops, and the Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out roughly 55 servicemen, Russia’s top brass specified.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian battlegroups struck power facilities supporting the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises, rail transport for carrying weapons and military hardware to combat areas in the Donbass region, Ukrainian fuel depots, storage and launch facilities for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 137 locations," the ministry reported.

Also, Russian forces delivered a massive attack on Ukrainian defense plants with long-range precision weapons. "Last night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and gas and electricity infrastructure facilities, supporting them, using ground-based, airborne and sea-based long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. All designated targets were hit," the ministry added.

Russia's achievements during the special military operation

According to it, Russian air defenses shot down four glide bombs and 145 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 667 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 88,173 unmanned aerial vehicles, 631 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,361 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,593 multiple rocket launchers, 30,195 field artillery guns and mortars and 43,231 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry concluded.