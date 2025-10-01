Russian, North Korean defense ministers unveil sculpture devoted to Korean guerillas

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and North Korean Defense Minister General No Kwang Chol have unveiled a sculpture commemorating the heroic deeds of Korean guerillas during World War II, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and the Minister of Defense of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, General No Kwang Chol, unveiled the sculpture composition 'Allies. Fighters of Korea,' glorifying the heroism of Korean guerillas who were allies of the Red Army during World War II.

The opening ceremony took place on the Alley of Allies near the Main Cathedral of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The monument is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II. Belousov expressed confidence that this monument will serve as a tribute to the generation of victors and an important contribution to preserving historical truth," the news release reads.

Belousov noted that the monument can rightly be called a symbol of the unbreakable brotherhood of the two peoples. He also emphasized that the participation of Korean servicemen in the liberation of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian neo-Nazis was a confirmation of the comprehensive strategic alliance between Russia and the DPRK.

Belousov presented the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, with a miniature bronze replica of the sculpture.

"For his part, the North Korean Defense Minister said that 'the records of the deadly battles for the liberation of Korea clearly depict the exploits of the Red Army soldiers who fought bravely on the frontlines of World War II. Both our army and our people always remember their noble international feat’," the Russian Defense Ministry added.