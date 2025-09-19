Russia needs to plan dual-use products output for long-tern perspective — Putin

PERM, September 19. /TASS/. Russia’s defense industry enterprises are operating at maximum capacity during the special military operation, but they should plan their output of civilian and dual-use products for a long-term perspective as well, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission.

"Currently, during the special military operation, the defense industry's enterprises are operating at their maximum capacity. Nevertheless, we must plan more clearly and for long-term perspective the production of civilian and dual-use products at defense enterprises. Especially because, before the start of the special military operation, good progress was made in diversifying the defense industry," the head of state said.

According to the president, a significant, good foundation has been laid in this area.

"This must be taken into account when developing new state programs," the president stressed.