Russian defense minister holds talks with Nigerian chief of the General Staff

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has met with Nigerian Chief of General Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

During the talks, Belousov commended the Nigerian military’s decisive and professional efforts in combating Boko Haram extremists. He also extended his congratulations to the Nigerian delegation on the upcoming 65th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence and expressed gratitude for their participation as observers in the Zapad 2025 joint strategic exercises.

The discussions covered current and prospective areas of defense cooperation between Russia and Nigeria.

General Musa conveyed appreciation on behalf of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for organizing the meeting. He praised the Zapad 2025 exercises, noting their excellent execution and the opportunity they provided to observe modern combat operations, including the integration of unmanned aerial vehicles with other weapon systems and military equipment.

Musa emphasized the significance of Nigeria’s participation in the exercises, especially as the Nigerian Armed Forces continue their modernization efforts.