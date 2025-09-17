Russia-Belarus Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills conclude — top brass

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Russia-Belarus Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills, which took place on September 12-16, have concluded, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Currently, the Russian military units and the coalition forces that took part in the Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills have begun returning to their permanent deployment sites," the statement said.

The ministry noted that the drills featured the following: the massive use of unmanned aerial vehicles, ground-based robotic systems, and electronic warfare equipment; the practice of assault operations using motor vehicles, buggies, and all-terrain vehicles; the use of various means to combat enemy unmanned aerial vehicles; the effective use of military air defense systems, high-precision ammunition, and modern counter-battery warfare systems, taking into account the experience of the special military operation.

According to the statement, more than 100 military and diplomatic corps representatives and foreign guests from 55 countries observed the troops in action at the Mulino training ground. Twenty-five foreign delegations attended the drills, with 16 countries sending representatives and six sending military contingents to participate in the events.

The troops peformed exercises at 41 training grounds in Russia and Belarus, as well as in the Baltic and Barents Seas.