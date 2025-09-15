Russia is testing fixed wing vertical takeoff drone

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Unmanned Competence is currently testing an innovative fixed-wing reconnaissance drone capable of vertical takeoff, according to a spokesperson cited by TASS.

"Our ongoing development is a reconnaissance drone designed to operate continuously for up to 90 minutes," the official explained. "What sets it apart is its ability to take off and be controlled similarly to a commercial quadcopter, like a Mavic. Once it reaches the desired altitude, it transitions to fixed-wing flight, functioning like an airplane."

The drone can be launched either by hand or from a portable, briefcase-like container, enhancing its operational flexibility. The device’s body is constructed from lightweight plastic foam, making it an affordable and accessible solution for various applications.