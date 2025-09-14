Russian army takes number of new positions east of Sumy's Yunakovka in one week — expert

LUGANSK, September 14. /TASS/. Russian troops advanced east of Yunakovka in the Sumy Region over the past week, taking up new positions despite counterattacks by the Ukrainian army, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Ukrainian militants are trying to counterattack in the area of Yunakovka, but at the same time our troops are taking a number of measures, subsequently using this situation for their own purposes. A number of new positions have been taken in the eastern part of Yunakovka. <…> There was also a small advance in the direction of Khoten as our troops advanced from the southwest of Yunakovka," he said.