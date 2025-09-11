Acoustic detector developed in Russia to detect fiber optic FPV drones

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian designers have developed an innovative acoustic drone detector that seamlessly integrates with a smartphone. This cutting-edge device is capable of detecting reconnaissance quadcopters and FPV drones, including fiber optic models that remain invisible to conventional detectors, according to a spokesperson from the Pobeditel training center, which created the product.

"We are currently focusing on a single type of signal - Mavic-class drones and FPV drones," the spokesman explained. "The detector comprises just two components: a standard Android smartphone and a specially designed microphone. This microphone is tailored for such applications and also enables detection of fiber optic drones. Our development of an audio-based detector was driven by the realization that fiber optic drones might become more prevalent in the near future."

Most existing drone detectors operate by identifying the direction of video communication or control signals, primarily detecting radio-controlled drones. They are ineffective against fiber optic drones, which do not emit traditional radio signals.

The company has also developed a dedicated application for the microphone. Since the microphone is omnidirectional, the system does not currently determine the precise direction of an approaching drone. However, by deploying multiple microphones in a network, operators can estimate the approximate approach direction of a drone within the detection zone. Although the detector currently cannot distinguish the sound of propellers between Mavic-type and FPV drones, developers plan to address this limitation. Future enhancements aim to expand the device’s capabilities to detect larger hexacopters and fixed-wing drones.

Over 20 units of the detector have been distributed for testing in various operational zones. The device performs well in moderate wind conditions but is not yet suitable for mounting on vehicle rooftops at speeds exceeding 20 km/h. Under wind conditions up to 5 m/s, the detector can identify lightweight FPV and Mavic drones at an altitude of 50 meters from approximately 140 meters when hovering and up to 250 meters when in motion. In stronger winds over 10 m/s, detection ranges decrease to about 100 meters for moving drones and 70 meters for hovering ones at the same altitude. For heavier FPV drones carrying payloads, the detection range increases by 50 to 100%