MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline were organized by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), its former officer Vasily Prozorov told TASS.

"As for strikes on the Druzhba pipeline, it is worth noting that strikes on the territory and deep into the Russian Federation are generally carried out by two structures. These are either the GUR (Main Intelligence Directorate) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, or the Security Service of Ukraine, with SBU largely responsible for long-range strikes on Russian territory. So I can say confidently that the Security Service of Ukraine is also behind the attacks on the Druzhba pipeline," he said.

On August 14 and 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out several drone and missile strikes on infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline on Russian territory. Oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia were suspended as the pipeline was being repaired. Budapest and Bratislava demanded that Kiev stop the attacks, noting that the European Commission had committed to ensuring energy security of EU countries. On August 28, oil supplies from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia resumed.