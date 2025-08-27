Kalashnikov gunmaker launches production of new Archangel UAVs for Russian troops

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group will provide its production capacities for the Archangel individual enterprise to roll out unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) "highly in demand" in the area of the special military operation, the Kalashnikov press office reported on Wednesday.

"The Kalashnikov Group will join efforts with the Company Archangel, the developer of FPV drones, to launch the output of drones highly needed in the special military operation zone at the Group’s production capacities. Under the memorandum signed, the Company Archangel will select the best technological solutions of individual military-industrial companies and carry out their trials and combat testing in the special military operation area while the Group will ensure their output," the statement reads.

The Kalashnikov Group also plans jointly with the Company Archangel to train operators of UAVs produced by the Group and drones of other manufacturers and also instructors, it said.

Archangel Project

The Archangel Project has been led by a group of enthusiasts since 2022. The Project’s centers are situated in various cities of Russia. As Mikhail Fillipov, Archangel Project founder and head, told TASS in April of this year, Archangel specialists offered a drone of the same name capable of accelerating to 280 km/h and striking various targets at a distance of up to 50 km. It was reported in June of this year that the new drone had been successfully tested in Crimea.