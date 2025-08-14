Russian shipbuilders float out latest Project 20181 armament support ship

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Zvyozdochka Shipyard in Severodvinsk in northwestern Russia held a ceremony of floating out the latest Project 20181 enhanced ice-class armament support ship Academician Makeyev, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"On August 14, the Zvyozdochka Ship Repair Center in Severodvinsk held an official ceremony of rolling out from the slipway and floating out the Project 20181 enhanced ice-class sea-going armament support ship Academician Makeyev. The vessel has been developed by the Almaz Design Bureau of the United Shipbuilding Corporation on order from the Defense Ministry and is designed to load, unload and transport armament," the ministry said in a statement.

After the ship’s float-out, the shipbuilders will continue work aboard the vessel to carry out internal premises finishing, complete assembly, electrical and coating works and hold mooring trials. After the ship’s outfitting and the subsequent cycle of trials, it will be handed over to the Russian Navy.