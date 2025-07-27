Kalashnikov holding improves fast attack craft

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Kalashnikov Holding is improving fast-attack craft on the basis of experience gained during the special military operation, the company said on the Navy Day.

"Kalashnikov Holding is making a sound contribution to providing the Navy with cutting-edge equipment and armament," the company said. "It is important to stress that developers of naval equipment of the holding, analyzing in detail the experience of the combat use of craft at the Black Sea theater of combat operations of the special military operation, plan to introduce a number of improvements into the design of unmanned surface vehicles," the company noted.

High-speed assault boats and troop-carrying craft used in the area of the special military operation are proactively used not only for personnel carriage but also in special mission, particularly for combating unmanned surface vehicles of the Ukrainian army, Kalashnikov said.