Russian forces strike Ukrainian drone assembly, storage sites, ammo depots

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian forces struck drone assembly and storage sites, missile and artillery weapons depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed forces groups and foreign mercenaries in 142 districts, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck drone assembly and storage sites, missile and artillery weapons depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 districts," the report said.

Russian forces struck enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex related to the production of missile weapons, ammunition, and explosives, at night, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Tonight, Russia’s Armed Forces carried out a group strike with long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, which manufacture components for missile weapons and produce ammunition and explosives," the ministry said, adding that the target of the strike has been achieved, with all designated objects hit.