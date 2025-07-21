Russian naval vessel arrives in Iran’s waters for joint Caspian drills — media

DUBAI, July 21. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s rescue and tug vessel Professor Nikolay Muru has arrived in Iran’s territorial waters for the joint naval drills dubbed CASAREX 2025 in the south of the Caspian Sea, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Monday.

The main phase of the drills will begin on July 21 after a meeting of representatives of the Russian and Iranian navies and will last three days with the participation of observers from Caspian Sea littoral states, the agency reported.

The drills aim to enhance maritime security and safety and strengthen Russia-Iran interaction, it said.