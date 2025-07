MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup East wiped out 18 Ukrainian drone control centers and eliminated p to 200 Ukrainian troops during the past day, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"During the day, the enemy lost up to 200 troops, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, nine automobiles, an electronic warfare station, and 18 drone control centers," he said, adding that Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian field artillery system.