MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Fighters of the battlegroup East destroyed up to 190 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 Starlink satellite communication stations and an ammunition depot over the past day, said Alexey Yakovlev, spokesman for the battlegroup.

"Over the past day, the enemy lost up to 190 servicemen, a T-72 tank, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station, three Starlink satellite communication stations, an ammunition depot and 12 drone operation centers," he said.

According to the spokesman, three artillery pieces, including a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled gun, were destroyed during counter-battery combat.