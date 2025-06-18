Russian company presents Bulat-online counter-UAV system at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. 3mx Company for the first time presented Bulat-online automatic counter-UAV system at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that opened on Wednesday.

"The system was designed to ensure security of events and civilian facilities. The single situation center with a monitoring system simultaneously receives data from three devices - stationary drone detectors in specific places, personal and automobile ones. Out platform in the situation center processes and visualizes drone data, its movements and characteristics, as well as the movement and activity of the detectors and their carriers. Our design can be integrated into other systems, such as video registration, and provide online video. The device interfaces with EGTS (Single State Telematic System) protected protocol," Development Director of 3mx Sergey Shandobylo told TASS.