MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Fighters of the battlegroup Center eliminated up to 580 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, said Alexander Savchuk, spokesman for the battlegroup.

"The enemy lost up to 580 servicemen, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 7 motor vehicles and 3 artillery pieces," he said.

According to the spokesman, strikes were delivered on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, an airborne assault brigade, jaeger brigade and Ukrainian National Guard brigade.