LUGANSK, June 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities will benefit more from the exchange of wounded soldiers with Russia, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, head of Moscow’s delegation to the Istanbul talks with Ukraine, earlier announced plans to conduct a prisoner swap, the largest since the start of the special military operation, with the parties exchanging up to 1,200 troops each. According to him, the swap will primarily include severely wounded and sick soldiers, as well as service members under the age of 25.

"As for the exchange of wounded soldiers, it is highly likely to happen because it would benefit Kiev. We all know very well that we have much more Ukrainian militants than Ukraine has Russian soldiers," Marochko specified.

The expert pointed out that Kiev could take advantage of the swap "to show at least some activity aimed at finding a peaceful solution." "The exchanges serve this purpose in the best possible way because they don’t anger the radical nationalists that control [Vladimir] Zelensky," Marochko added.