MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. North Korean troops fought valiantly in the Kursk Region, as if they were defending their own homeland, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu told journalists after the XIII International Meeting of high-ranking security representatives.

"They fought for the liberation of our land, as for the liberation of their own land," he said, adding that he had again thanked his colleagues from the DPRK for their help in liberating the Kursk Region at the meeting.

On April 26, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov, during a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the complete liberation of the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian army, noted the role of North Korean soldiers. Putin drew attention to the professionalism, courage and heroism of the DPRK soldiers.