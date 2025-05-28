Oreshnik will appear in Belarus by yearend, deployment sites determined — Security Council

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Oreshnik missile complex is set to be deployed in Belarus by the end of this year, with the designated deployment sites already determined, according to Alexander Volfovich, the Secretary of the Security Council. Speaking on the sidelines of an international security summit, Volfovich emphasized that the decision - made jointly by Belarus and Russia - will soon be put into action.

"By year's end, I believe the decision regarding the placement of Oreshnik, which was agreed upon by our heads of state, will become a reality. These issues have been resolved, and the locations within Belarus have been finalized. Preparations are proceeding as planned. Let others think - perhaps abroad - that it won't be in Belarus. But we know exactly where it is, and how it functions. Our primary concern is to remain confident and calm, ensuring the security of our peoples - Russia and Belarus," he stated.

Following the December 6, 2024, meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, Moscow and Minsk approved a unified security concept and signed an interstate treaty on security guarantees within the Union State framework. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to deploy Russian medium-range Oreshnik ballistic missiles in Belarus. In response, Putin indicated that the deployment could take place in the second half of 2025.