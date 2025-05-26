Maritime Board chief urges better protection of Leningrad Region’s marine infrastructure

UST-LUGA /Leningrad Region/, May 26. /TASS/. Additional measures are imperative to safeguard the vital maritime infrastructure of the Leningrad Region from terrorist threats and sabotage. Nikolay Patrushev, an aide to the Russian President and chairman of the Russian Maritime Board, emphasized this need amid escalating tensions.

Addressing concerns over mounting threats from NATO, Patrushev highlighted the increasing naval presence and enhanced combat and intelligence capabilities of the alliance, particularly in the Baltic Sea. This agenda was discussed during a meeting focused on strengthening the security and development of Ust-Luga's port infrastructure, as well as diversifying transportation and logistics routes amid potential navigation restrictions in the Baltic.

"In light of the complex military and political situation in the Baltic Sea, securing our critical marine infrastructure in the Leningrad Region has become more urgent than ever," Patrushev stated. "The rising risks of unauthorized interference - including sabotage, terrorist acts, and the malicious use of unmanned aircraft and maritime vessels - necessitate the implementation of additional protective measures."

He outlined the measures already undertaken to enhance security. "Currently, a comprehensive system is in place to ensure the safety of water areas within the Leningrad Region’s ports. Some sea terminals have equipped themselves with electronic warfare capabilities. Furthermore, a regional segment of the operational headquarters of the unified national center has been established to bolster the defense of critical infrastructure," Patrushev explained.

"The security framework also includes reliable communication channels with the operational headquarters of the unified national center. "Procedures have been developed and are operational for controlling and informing critical infrastructure facilities about the activation of the unified state system for preventing and responding to emergencies. Additionally, regulations for inspecting vessels for suspicious objects and explosives have been put into effect," he added.