Russian tech firm designs new remotely controlled ground-based robotic vehicle

MINSK, May 23. /TASS/. The High Precision Systems Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has developed a prototype of the Irbis robotized chassis similar to the Karakal remote-controlled unmanned ground vehicle but with a larger carrying capacity, the Rostec press office told TASS on Friday.

"The work on testing the Karakal robotic vehicle continues. In addition, considering the results achieved, a prototype of the Irbis robotized chassis similar to the Karakal but with a greater lifting capacity has been developed and produced. Now these two types of the chassis are being tested concurrently, with various combat modules installed on these robotic vehicles," Rostec said on the sidelines of the MILEX 2025 international arms and military hardware show in the Belarusian capital.

In December 2024, the High Precision Systems Holding Company demonstrated maneuverable capabilities of the Karakal new remotely controlled tracked robotic vehicle with a lifting capacity of up to 500 kg. The Karakal is outfitted with the Prometheus system that uses a radio channel for the vehicle’s remote control. The Karakal’s main advantages are its mobility and relatively small dimensions.

The robotic vehicle had dimensions of about 2 meters by 3 meters and a height of 1.4 meters, which allows it to maneuver easily in an urban environment. It features a 62-horsepower engine. The Karakal is outfitted with a remote-control system that switches on cameras, a thermal imager, a navigator and a jam-resistant radio transmitter. The equipment helps manage the platform with the help of a control panel at a distance of up to 3 km, including at night. The platform has a carrying capacity of 500 kg and an endurance of 100 km.

The robotized platform can be outfitted with various equipment, which allows it to carry cargoes and perform other missions.