Serial deliveries of RPL-20 machine gun may start this year — Kalashnikov

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, May 14. /TASS/. Serial deliveries of Russia's latest 5.45 mm RPL-20 machine gun are expected to commence as early as 2025, according to Sergey Urzhumtsev, chief small arms designer at Kalashnikov Concern.

"The machine gun has just been delivered," Urzhumtsev explained. "This year, it will enter batch production and be supplied to the troops."

He also mentioned that each RPL-20 will feature a specialized device for rapid belt loading. The weapon is designed to accommodate belts of 100 or 200 rounds, enhancing operational efficiency.

Urzhumtsev emphasized the strategic purpose behind the development of the RPL-20: "The main motivation was to equip assault units with a lightweight infantry machine gun capable of sustained, intensive fire from unstable positions. Unlike traditional machine guns that fire from bipods using rifle cartridges, the RPL-20 is tailored for continuous suppression and support during combat.".