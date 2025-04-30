Military power plays growing role amid global tensions — aide

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Having a strong military is as important as ever in today’s political environment, particularly a robust navy, Russian Presidential Aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said.

"Amid escalating political and economic contradictions in international affairs, the need for a strong military is growing," he noted.

"The current situation requires taking additional measures to neutralize threats to national security in the sphere of maritime activities," Patrushev pointed out, adding that in Russia such tasks are entrusted to the Navy.

"Today, the Navy is being actively equipped with modern weapons, military and special equipment," the aide noted.