Angola sticks to agreements on military-technical cooperation with Russia — ambassador

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Angola adheres to agreements with Russia on military-technical cooperation, Washington cannot influence it or compete with Moscow, Ambassador to Russia Augusto da Silva Cunha told TASS.

"Military-technical cooperation between Russia and Angola has existed for many years, we have a working agreement. So there is no talk about cooperation with other countries in this sphere, about their influence on this very interaction between Russia and Angola," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, answering the question whether the US can potentially compete with Russia in the issues of military-technical cooperation.

