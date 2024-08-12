Foreign countries send requests to buy Su-57 fighter jet — Russian official

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Russia is receiving requests from foreign countries for the purchase of Su-57 multifunctional fighter jets of the fifth generation, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev told TASS at the Army 2024 forum.

"The Su-57 multifunctional fighter is a high-tech product with a plenitude of suppliers involved in its creation. Production of the aircraft requires strict coordination of their action and high quality of training of specialists of different disciplines. The interest of foreign countries in buying the Su-57 is in place. Relevant requests are being received," Shugaev said.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.