MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Units of the Dnepr battlegroup prevented the Ukrainian Armed Forces from regrouping in the Dnieper area, head of the group's press center Roman Kodryan told TASS.

"Units of the Dnieper battlegroup carried out combat missions in the Kakhovka direction. They ensured control of the island zone of the Dnieper River and prevented the enemy troops from regrouping with artillery fire. They continued to destroy Ukrainian watercraft attempting to land on the left bank of the Dnieper," Kodryan said.

According to him, the Russian Armed Forces are also continuing to actively work to destroy Ukrainian FPV drones, reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial vehicles.