MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup South improved their tactical position in the past day, defeating the forces of seven Ukrainian brigades, battlegroup spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS.

"Units of Battlegroup South carried out active operations, improving their tactical position and hitting the forces and equipment of the 23rd, 24th, 54th and 72nd mechanized brigades, the 5th, 10th and 80th assault brigades near Verkhnekamenskoye, Ivano-Daryevka, Ivanopolye, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Predtechino, Ostrov and Konstantinovka," Astafyev specified.

According to him, up to 520 Ukrainian troops were either killed or wounded. Loitering munitions hit three motor vehicles. Besides, Paladin and Caesar 155 mm self-propelled howitzers, an M777 howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer and two D-20 howitzers were hit by counterbattery fire.