Russia’s East group improves frontline situation

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s East battlegroup improved the situation along the frontline over the day, hitting two Ukrainian brigades in the areas of six settlements, Head of the group’s press center Alexander Gordeev told TASS.

"The group's units improved the situation along the frontline, prevented the enemy from strengthening its forward positions, conducting rotations and moving reserves in the areas of Vodyanoye, Novodonetskoye, Ravnopolye, Storozhevoy, Zagorny, and Belogorye. Strongholds, manpower and equipment sites of the 58th motorized infantry brigade and the 128th territorial defense brigade in the areas of Vodyanoye and Storozhevoy were hit," he said.

According to Gordeev, over 115 enemy servicemen, T-72 tank, Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, FH-70 and D-20 towed howitzers, 6 vehicles, 6 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 5 ammunition supply points were destroyed in 24 hours.