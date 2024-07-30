Russia develops remotely controlled vehicle to deliver munitions to battlefield — Rostec

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia developed a remotely-controlled robotic vehicle to deliver ammunition to the battlefield and it is undergoing testing by the military, Rostec Chief Executive Officer Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In order to reduce human losses, a <...> remotely-controlled robotic wheeled vehicle has been developed to deliver ammunition, to transport the wounded, to bring quadcopters, or anything else that is needed," he said.

According to Chemezov, the vehicle is now being tested by the military, which will be followed by mass production.