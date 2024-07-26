IAEA warns about challenging nuclear safety situation at Zaporozhye NPP

VIENNA, July 26. /TASS/. The nuclear safety and security situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains complicated, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

"The nuclear safety and security situation at the Zaporizhzhya (Zaporozhye - TASS) Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains highly challenging during the military conflict, including efforts to ensure adequate maintenance of key safety systems and other vital equipment," the agency said in a press release posted on its website.

Nevertheless, the IAEA pointed out that in recent days, its team of experts monitored planned maintenance activities in the reactor hall and the nuclear auxiliary building of unit 6, but they did not report any safety and security problems related to those maintenance activities.

IAEA Director General Grossi said that maintenance is essential "at all nuclear power plants around the world" in order to prevent "the degradation of reactor structures, systems, and components."

"This has been an especially difficult task to implement during the war. But if not conducted regularly and comprehensively, it could further increase the risk of a nuclear accident in the future. We are continuing to follow this issue very closely," Grossi said.