US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 8 times in past day

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) registered 8 violations, committed by aircraft of the US-led coalition in Syria’s airspace in the past 24 hours, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, eight violations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets and two pairs of A-10 attack aircraft of the coalition," Ignasyuk said.

In his words, such actions set a dangerous precedent for air incidents and accidents, and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace.