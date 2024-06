BELGOROD, June 22. /TASS/. A missile danger alert has been declared once again in the Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Several explosions were heard in the city, according to a TASS correspondent.

"The entire territory of the Belgorod region is in a missile danger," Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to a TASS correspondent, the sounds of explosions were heard within a minute after the alert was announced.