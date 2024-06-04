Russian aerospace forces strike terrorists bases in Syria’s Homs governorate

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces struck two bases of terrorists from the US-controlled al-Tanf area in Syria’s Homs governorate, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"The Russian aerospace forces destroyed two places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the al-Amur ridge in the Homs governorate," he said.

He also said that six violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Apart from that, in his words, the coalition’s F-15, F-16, Rafale, and Typhoon fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, ten times during the day.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said.