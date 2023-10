MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense system has downed three MiG-29 jets of the Ukrainian air forces in Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions, as well as one Su-25 northwest of Donetsk, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems downed three MiG-29 jets of the Ukrainian air forces near the settlements of Blagodatnoye, Lozovoye of the Dnepropetrovsk region and Chuguyev of the Kharkov region, as well as one Su-25 northwest of Donetsk, during 24 hours," the ministry said.