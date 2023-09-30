Russian air defenses intercept HIMARS rocket, down 25 drones in past day

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted nine Uragan rockets and a HIMARS rocket in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses intercepted nine Uragan rockets and a US-made HIMARS rocket," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were downed near Belogorovka and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kamenka, Zaitsevo and Vasilyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Tokmak and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region, Peschanovka and Krynki in the Kherson Region and Liman Pervy in the Kharkov Region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 482 aircraft, 250 helicopters, 7,277 unmanned aerial vehicles, 438 missile systems, 12,218 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,157 multiple rocket launchers, 6,598 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 13,605 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.