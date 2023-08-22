Russian Defense Ministry's delegation arrives in Libya

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, arrived in Libya to discuss the perspectives of cooperation in combating international terrorism, the Ministry told reporters.

"On August 22, the Russian Defense Ministry delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov arrived in Libya on invitation from Libyan National Army commander Khalifa Khaftar," the Ministry noted.

"During the visit, [the sides] plan to discuss the perspectives of cooperation in combating international terrorism, as well as other issues of joint actions," the Ministry specified.

The Defense Ministry added that "this is the first official visit of a Russian military delegation to Libya, prepared upon the outcome of the Russian-Libyan negotiations within the 11th Moscow International Conference on Security and the Army 2023 military-technical forum."