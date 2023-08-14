Chief arms exporter points to robust demand for Russian weapons

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Demand for Russian military goods remains robust despite the pressure that Moscow’s partners are facing, Alexander Mikheyev, director general of Russia’s state arms export agency Rosoboronexport, told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2023 military expo.

"Our military exports continued as scheduled in the first six months of the year, based on the agreements with our foreign partners. As for the future, I would like to point out that in general, demand for Russian military products has remained robust despite attempts to put pressure on our partners and discredit Russia," he noted.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises will take part in the forum’s exhibition and business program. As many as 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries plan to participate in the forum. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is its strategic media partner.