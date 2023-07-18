US-led coalition’s planes violate Syrian airspace six times in past day

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area six times during the past day, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Two pairs of the coalition’s F-16 and one pair of Typhoon fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, six times during the day," he said. "The Russian side stresses that such actions create risks of air accidents with civilian planes performing regular flights."

According to Gurinov, fourteen violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.