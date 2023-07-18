Foreign media picking up US biolabs story despite West’s best efforts — top brass

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Information about US biolaboratories in Ukraine has reached foreign media despite Western countries’ censorship, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian military’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, said on Tuesday.

"The information that we publish has been heard by foreign media despite strict Western censorship," he told a briefing analyzing documents related to US military biological activities. According to Kirillov, such media outlets as The Times, The Guardian, the New York Post and the Sky News TV channel have all published information on this issue. .

Kirillov noted that at the same time, the US Department of State had launched an "active information and propaganda campaign" to counter Russia's accusations regarding US biological warfare activities.

The top brass also pointed to the major role of the International Science and Technology Center in that campaign. "This organization finances events on the Web to block information about US biolabs in Ukraine and create a positive image of Washington’s projects in the post-Soviet space," he explained.

Thus, according to the Defense Ministry, the Center has signed a contract with the consulting company Wooden Horse Strategies to make sure that such stories are published at least eight times a month and to monitor pro-Russian publications on the Internet and promptly react to them.