MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The crew of the Russia’s Su-34 fighter of Battlegroup West has attacked amassments of manpower and military equipment of the international legion in the Kupyansk area, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup West Sergey Zybinsky told TASS on Thursday.

