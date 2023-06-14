Ukraine threatening employees at Zaporozhye nuke plant, Russian envoy says

VIENNA, June 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities have unleashed a psychological terror campaign against employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant who have been regularly receiving threats, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control, said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine has been waging quite a psychological terror campaign against the power plant’s personnel. ZNPP employees have been regularly receiving telephone calls and text messages with threats of physical violence. Moreover, the Ukrainian side has been posting numerous materials with threats right on the social media," Gavrilov told a plenary meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, according to the text of his speech seen by TASS.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located in Energodar and includes six reactor units with a total power of 6 GWt. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. In late February, 2022, the facility was taken under control by Russian forces. Since then, Ukrainian forces have been periodically shelling both residential areas in Energodar and the power plant itself, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

Moscow has repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to the Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP. An IAEA mission led by Director General Rafael Grossi traveled to the ZNPP in early September 2022 and left several agency employees onsite as observers. Afterward, the agency published a report calling for the establishment of a safety zone around the ZNPP to prevent accidents arising from hostilities. Grossi has been discussing the project with Russian and Ukrainian officials.