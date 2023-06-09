Russian tactical weapons to begin to be placed in Belarus after July 7-8 — Putin

SOCHI, June 9. /TASS/. The deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus will begin immediately after the facilities for them are ready on July 7-8, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Friday.

"As far as the most sensitive issues that we agreed on are concerned, everything is proceeding according to the plan. As you know, on July 7-8 the preparations of the relevant facilities will be completed. We will immediately begin activities related to the deployment of the weapons in question on your territory. Everything is on time and stable," he said.

Putin added that today he would hold a one-on-one discussion with Lukashenko about security issues.

"In general, the situation is stable. I would even say, it is good. We are confidently cooperating in this field," he stated.

The conversation took place informally, over lunch on a veranda of the Russian leader's Sochi residence, Bocharov Ruchei. To conclude the open part of the meeting, Putin smiled at his counterpart: "There is always something for us to talk about! And that is what we are going to do today."

On March 25, Putin said that Russia would place its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at Minsk’s own request, precisely the way the US has long been doing on the territory of its allies. According to the Russian head of state, the construction of a storage facility for the tactical nuclear warheads in Belarus was scheduled to be completed on July 1.

Moscow has already handed over to Minsk the nuclear-capable Iskander missile system and provided assistance in re-equipping Belarusian aircraft to enable them carry and launch nuclear munitions.